Grove City College alumnus Bradley Lingo assumes role of president

GROVE CITY, Pa. — This past March, following a nationwide search, Grove City College announced that Bradley Lingo would soon serve as its tenth president. And now, according to a release from the college, he has assumed the role.

Lingo, a 2000 graduate of Grove City College, seeks to provide students with the same Christian, conservative and affordable education that shaped his experience, the college said.

“Fidelity to our mission is not just our sacred responsibility – it’s also the magnet that will draw outstanding students and scholars to Grove City,” Lingo said in a statement. “We want to be a place where students are known, loved, and discipled. I hope to see Grove City establish itself as the premier Christian college in this nation. And I expect that to happen. But if we disciple students, inspire them to pursue excellence, and launch them to serve and lead across this country, that’s success.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group