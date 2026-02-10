Guardian Storage secures almost $4M for Irwin expansion, approaches 40 locations

IRWIN, Pa. — A Pittsburgh company has raised $3.7 million from investors to build a new self-storage facility in Westmoreland County, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guardian Storage confirmed that the property is among two it plans to open during the first half of 2026. Guardian Storage Irwin is expected to open in May. The company is also constructing a facility in Grand Junction, Colorado, that is expected to open in April.

Guardian Storage said it currently has 36 owned properties in operation across three states. It also third-party manages two Boulder Self Storage properties located in Boulder, Colorado, a spokesperson said. Its properties include indoor and outdoor units for the storage of personal and business belongings; some have spaces for vehicles or vessels.

