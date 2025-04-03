Guns found hidden inside giant teddy bear during arrest of McKees Rocks man

A McKees Rocks man with a history of gun and drug crimes is facing new charges after detectives say they found guns hidden inside of a toy.

On Tuesday, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office detectives went to a home on Grove Street in McKees Rocks trying to locate Terry Purdue, 27, who had four bench warrants against him for probation violations and a violation of bond conditions. The agency says he has a history of gun and drug charges dating back to 2018.

Purdue was taken into custody without incident, and afterwards, detectives started a sweep of the home. In an upstairs bedroom, detectives moved an adult-size teddy bear to make sure no one was underneath it and, while doing so, felt something hard. That object turned out to be a handgun.

After finding that gun, detectives obtained a search warrant and then found another handgun inside the teddy bear. The second weapon had been reported stolen out of Uniontown.

During their search, detectives also found suspected heroin and marijuana.

Purdue is being held at the Allegheny County Jail for the bench warrants, two new firearm charges and four new drug charges.

