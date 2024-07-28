Gymnast with local ties battles through illness to qualify for vault final at Paris Olympics

PARIS — A Team USA gymnast with local ties secured a spot in the final for one of the sport’s events.

Jade Carey qualified for the vault finals on Sunday with a score of 14.433. Her teammate Simone Biles also qualified for the same event.

Jade Carey’s mom had the sweetest reaction to her vault. ❤️ #ParisOlympics



📺: NBC, E! & Peacock pic.twitter.com/z9emjE4Tel — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

Carey will be defending her title on the floor. The reigning Olympic champion made several mistakes during her routine, most notably on the final tumbling pass, where she fell and rolled out of bounds.

Carey said she pushed through illness to compete in the qualifying rounds.

“I haven’t been feeling the best the past few days but I gave it everything I had today. Thank you for all the support I have received. I’m so grateful,” Carey said in a post on X.

The women’s team final is Tuesday, July 30, and the women’s vault final will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

