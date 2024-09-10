Habitat for Humanity replaces local veteran’s roof: ‘Truly a blessing’

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Over the last four years, Habitat for Humanity has replaced a local Army veteran’s front porch, lights and doors on his Braddock home. The last thing left to do was to replace the roof. It was so bad, he says, he wouldn’t have made it through the winter.

“This here was truly a blessing,” said Raymond Webb.

Webb served in the Army as a tank commander. His wife, who also served, died in December 2023. At one point in their lives, after returning to civilian life, they experienced homelessness. But for the last 12 years, they’ve had a roof over their heads, even if it was quickly deteriorating.

“The roof was one of the last parts that we did need done,” said Webb.

Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project with the help of Home Genius Exteriors and Habitat for Humanity ripped the old roof off of Raymond’s home in Braddock and put a new one on for him.

“He will have a perfect new roof that will keep him dry,” said Home Genius Exteriors Chief Growth Officer Tim Dunphy. “He won’t have to worry about repairs. That’ll last for 25-plus years.”

Over the last eight years, more than 575 military families have received new roofs through this project. At least 10 of these families live in Pennsylvania.

“Really the most rewarding part is not a job well done, but it’s the ability to give back that piece of mind to our veterans who served for us and really helped to ensure our freedoms,” said Dunphy.

“There’s a lot of wonderful veteran organizations out there that will help,” said Webb. “If you need some help, ask. There are people out here who are willing to help you, if you just ask.”

While so many people have given back to help Webb, he’s now paying it forward to other local veterans by playing a role in making sure they have a roof over their heads too.

If you’re a veteran who needs a new roof or know of a veteran in need, click here.

