Handgun found in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport, police say

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio man is facing a misdemeanor after police say he brought a gun to the Pittsburgh International Airport early Saturday morning.

The Allegheny County Police Department says TSA officers saw the gun within a passenger’s carry-on bag at the airport’s main security checkpoint soon after 3 a.m. Saturday.

ACPD responded and identified the man as Joshua Seese, 49, of Lowellville, OH. They later determined he did not have a valid concealed carry permit, so he was charged with one count of carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was also notified of the incident.

Anyone who brings a gun to an airport’s checkpoint can face federal civil fines up to $10,000, depending on the specific weapon and other circumstances. Repeat offenders can be fined up to nearly $14,000.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if it’s unloaded and packed in a hard-sided, locked case. Then, the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

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