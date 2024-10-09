Happy HARP-O-WEEN! Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh waiving adoption fees this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is making finding the purr-fect pet a little easier this weekend.

The rescue is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs six months and older this weekend for “HARP-O-Ween.” The adoption event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“As an open-door shelter, HARP accepts all animals in need, and provides them with the care they need and the love they deserve,” said Dr. Ariella Samson, HARP’s Executive Director. “But we need to find homes for all the deserving animals waiting to be adopted, especially those who may have been with us for quite some time.”

Adoption of any pet includes:

Spaying/neutering

Vaccinations appropriate for their age at the time of adoption

Microchipping

Basic health check

Flea/tick protection

Dogs 6 months or older are tested for heartworm.

To make the adoption process even sweeter, each day adopters will be registered to win a Halloween-themed prize package

HARP hopes this adoption event reduces financial barriers to adoption and encourages people to bring a pet into their lives.

Click here to view adoptable animals.

