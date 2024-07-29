HARP, Steelers team up to collect donations for animals in need

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers are holding a special donation drive at training camp on Wednesday.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) teamed up with the Steelers to collect items that will help tackle the needs of animals within the community.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, you can drop donations off at Saint Vincent College next to Chuck Noll Field.

The donation drive accepts items like dog and cat food, pet treats, toys, bedding, cleaning supplies and items on HARP’s wish list.

HARP says this donation drive will help them provide for animals in their care and for animals in the community by supporting programs such as Ellie’s Pet Pantry.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group