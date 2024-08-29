Hazelwood restaurant deemed ‘imminent hazard,’ ordered to close by health department

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant in Hazelwood was ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department after it was deemed an “imminent hazard.”

Negril Curbside was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 28.

Among the high-risk violations found at the restaurant were food found in hot holding cabinets below recommended temperature, food found in cold holding cabinets above recommended temperature and raw chicken leaking onto bins of cooked food, the inspection report said.

Several medium- and low-risk violations were also found.

A re-inspection is pending, the report from the health department said.

You can read the full inspection report here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group