Local

Hazelwood restaurant deemed ‘imminent hazard,’ ordered to close by health department

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Allegheny County Health Department - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant in Hazelwood was ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department after it was deemed an “imminent hazard.”

Negril Curbside was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug. 28.

Among the high-risk violations found at the restaurant were food found in hot holding cabinets below recommended temperature, food found in cold holding cabinets above recommended temperature and raw chicken leaking onto bins of cooked food, the inspection report said.

Several medium- and low-risk violations were also found.

A re-inspection is pending, the report from the health department said.

You can read the full inspection report here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man vandalized Robinson businesses, then set truck on fire, ran from officers with knife, police say
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Pittsburgh man advances to semifinals of America’s Got Talent
  • VIDEO: Arson investigation underway after multiple police cars set on fire in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read