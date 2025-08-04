Hazy skies possible Monday morning; Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued in northern counties

PITTSBURGH — Warm but beautiful this evening, still low humidity as temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s after sunset. Cool and comfortable overnight, lows will fall to the 50s.

Monday with turn slightly warmer, highs will reach the low to mid 80s. A hazy sky is possible from time to time due to wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere. There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for areas north in Venango, Forest & Mercer counties for Monday.

As of right now, air quality concerns are not expected farther south of these locations. The wildfire smoke forecast will be monitored check back for the latest.

Pleasant weather with low humidity should last for most of the week. High clouds may enter the forecast by the middle part of the week with a slight chance of a few sprinkles in the area. Next best chance for rain may not come until the weekend or even possibly early next week.

