‘He meant everything’: Allderdice football team finds success after unexpected death of coach

PITTSBURGH — Three months ago, just weeks before the start of the season, the Allderdice community was rocked when longtime football coach Jerry Haslett died after suffering a medical emergency while driving.

Now, the Dragons have turned tragedy into inspiration. They tell Channel 11 there’s no way to put Coach Has’ legacy into words. So they’re doing it the way they know best — through their play.

“He meant everything to everybody,” said head coach Mark Matson.

Jerry Haslett always instilled life lessons in his players. One of his all-time favorites?

“You blink, it’s gone,” said Senior offensive and defensive lineman Amaree Venson. “You’ve got to cherish every moment.”

Those particular words of wisdom took on an even deeper meaning when Haslett died just weeks before the start of the season

“They said he didn’t make it,” Venson recalled. “I was just like it hit home because that was my coach. He was family to me.”

“It was hard to put into words what you were feeling those first couple days,” said Matson. “Just total kind of shock and just...there’s no way this really just happened.”

The seniors on the team immediately took charge.

“We just got together and made sure the season was going to be for him,” said senior linebacker Mario Watkins.

“We told each other like we got played for the men above,” added Venson. “Now it’s bigger than football with us.”

Allderdice turning last season’s 1-8 record into a 5-3 season this year. Every game, every practice they made it their mission. This season was for Coach Has, and his legacy.

“It was bigger than football for real,” said Watkins. “He just wanted us to be great men.”

On hard days and after tough losses, they remind themselves of moments that defined Coach Has. Times like last year when he fell off the back of a tow truck, broke his hip and was supposed to be out for a while.

“Two weeks later, the dude shows up in his truck with a golf cart in the back,” said Matson.

“He’s like ‘all right, guys, I’m back. I can’t stay away.’ He couldn’t stand he’s sitting on his golf cart. Couldn’t get the golf cart to work, so he’s barking at people from the bench. Just, there was no keeping that man off the field.”

And now, Allderdice is one win away from the City League crown — the final title Coach Has wanted to win before he hung up his whistle.

“It would be one of the greatest things,” said Watkins. “I’d feel like we completed what we wanted to complete for him.”

