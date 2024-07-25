Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning death of Pittsburgh Allderdice teacher, coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools community is mourning the loss of a teacher and coach at Pittsburgh Allderdice.

Jerry Haslett joined the Pittsburgh Allderdice staff in 2008 as a business teacher.

The following year, he took over as the school’s head football coach and led the team to its first City League Championship title in 50 years in 2017. He also led the team to a championship win again in 2018 and 2021.

Haslett also served as the school’s Activities and Athletic Directors, planning homecoming dances and football plays.

“Coach Haslett was known for his hard work, quick wit, and heart of gold. He always put students first and developed long-lasting relationships with students and peers. His impact stretched far beyond their time in high school, with many joining him as peers and assistant coaches on the football team,” a release from Pittsburgh Public Schools said.

“Mr. Haslett leaves a lasting mark on our hearts and minds, and his memory will live on through the students he served,” the release continued. “Jerry was a cherished member of our Pittsburgh Allderdice and Pittsburgh Public Schools community. He will be greatly missed by all who know him.”

Student Assistance providers will be available to students who need support.

