‘He was a great kid’: Friends remember 16-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are actively investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in the city’s Hill District on Sunday morning.

The teen, who was found shot multiple times on Addison Street and died on scene, has been identified as Kevin McKinzie. Although a suspect has not been identified, Channel 11 News has learned new information about Kevin.

Coach Hank met Kevin when he was just 5 years old as a player for the Garfield Gators.

“He was a caring person and a loving kid,” he said. “Kevin was always a little guy for his age, but he was tough, serious, and loved football.”

Hank emphasized that even at a young age, Kevin displayed dedication, seriousness, and passion for the sport.

“I just hope that people respect his family and understand that he was not a bad kid. He was a football player. He was a great kid, and sometimes they just get caught up in the wrong situation,” Hank said.

Originally from the Garfield neighborhood, Kevin played on various teams across the city.

“He used to make everybody smile; everyone knew who he was,” said his friend Rhanya Thomas-Wright.

Friends describe Kevin as having a contagious smile and enjoying outdoor activities. Now, they are mourning his loss and urging their peers to put down their guns.

“I would say stop the gun violence,” Thomas-Wright said. “When you pick up a gun, you’re not just harming yourself; you’re harming your family and everyone who truly loves you. People really need to stop the violence.”

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Police confirmed officers are reviewing all available videos of the location. The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group