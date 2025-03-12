‘He was very loving’: Grandmother remembers 2-year-old killed in mobile home fire

A grandmother is opening up to Channel 11 about the loss of her 2-year-old grandson, who died in a fire over the weekend.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2-year-old killed, 2 people hurt in Butler County mobile home

“He could turn a sad day into a happy day in a second,” said Tina Bryner, Jesse Umbaugh’s grandmother.

Jesse was a happy and outgoing kid. Bryner said Jesse was the light of their lives.

“He was very loving, kind little boy, sweet as pie and if he could help you, he would help you,” Bryner said.

Bryner showed Channel 11 photos of Jesse at Christmas and Halloween in his favorite firemen costume.

“He was a momma’s boy,” Bryner said.

On Saturday morning, Jesse was tragically killed after his family’s mobile home caught fire off of Old Route 422 in Clearfield Township, Butler County, where Tina rushed to the scene.

“I said to the firemen, ‘Where’s my grandson,’” Bryner said. “‘He’s only two.’”

Tina said it was an electrical fire, and the home went up in flames within minutes. Jesse’s parents, Melina Bryner and Alex Umbaugh, tried to get back into the house three times to rescue him but couldn’t.

“She ran directly into the flames, and they just couldn’t find him. They went back outside and went back in and did this three times until the neighbors held them down because they wouldn’t let them back in and lose their lives,” Bryner said.

Melina and Alex suffered severe burns and were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals.

“My next priority was getting to the hospital because they lifeflighted Melina,” Bryner said. “That’s when I walked in and saw all the burns on her face, her shoulders and her hands and she’s screaming, ‘My baby, my baby.’”

The family also lost one of their dogs, Precious, in the fire. Meanwhile, a local nonprofit, Fireproof, started a fundraiser to help the family.

“We feel so blessed that everyone has come together to help us and I can’t thank them enough and I want them to know we appreciate everything that they are doing for us,” Bryner said.

The grandmother said she lost her oldest daughter seven years ago and what gives her some comfort during this difficult time is that Jesse is in heaven with her.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group