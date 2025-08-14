Health department: Air quality meeting standards following Clairton Coke Works explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The Allegheny County Health Department issued an update on air quality near the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works following Monday’s deadly explosion.

>>> PHOTOS: Explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Works Plant <<<

Officials say they continue to monitor air quality near the plant and surrounding areas. Monitors show that all National Ambient Air Quality standards are being met, including those for PM2.5 and sulfur dioxide.

The department is working closely with the state health department, emergency services and U.S. Steel representatives, officials say.

>>> 7 of those injured in Clairton plant explosion discharged; 3 remain in hospital <<<

To view continuously monitored air quality data, you can visit alleghenycounty.us/airquality.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group