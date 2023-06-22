Hearing postponed for man accused of killing woman, her unborn child

PITTSBURGH — September marks two years since Karli Short was gunned down in McKeesport. Her dad told Channel 11 it doesn’t get any easier as he continues to fight for justice as they wait for the accused shooter’s trial at the courthouse.

“Talking to her, just saying hello, her positive spirit lifting me up when I’m down, holidays, everything,” said Brandon Short, Karli’s father.

Just thinking about his beloved daughter Karli brings tears to Short’s eyes. He knows she’s looking out for him as he fights for justice for her and her unborn child.

“It will be okay, I’m okay, see you again someday,” Short said.

Short and his wife spent hours inside the courthouse Thursday morning as they waited for a hearing for the accused shooter, Isaac Smith.

That hearing got postponed again, but that’s not getting this family down.

“We will see. So we are just hanging in there, whatever God’s plan, we will be there,” Short said.

In the meantime, he can’t thank the community enough from the Steelers to the Pirates, Penn State, and even New York.

“The outpouring of support has been overwhelming. It’s been necessary, we needed it and I’m eternally grateful and appreciative of everyone,” Short said.

He knows his daughter’s legacy lives on as he started “The Karli Short Better Together” Foundation scholarship.

“We couldn’t think of a better way than offering people who have been affected by gun violence, that are dealing with a similar tragedy, access to education,” Short said.

Short and his wife are already helping to mentor the first scholars and hope to grow that program.

The motion hearing was moved to Monday morning and Short hopes to be back in Pittsburgh for it.

