FORWAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Forward Township.

According to Butler County 911, crews were called to the 1100 block off Three Degree Road at 3:02 p.m.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

It’s not clear at this time if anyone was hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group