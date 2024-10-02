Heinz History Center, Fort Pitt Museum offer free admission for kids this fall

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center and Fort Pitt Museum will be offering free admission for kids this fall.

From Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, kids 17 and under will receive free admission. Regular admission prices with apply to all adults.

The Heinz History Center features six floors of award-winning exhibitions and interactive learning spaces, including the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. The Fort Pitt Museum tells the story of Western Pennsylvania’s pivotal role during the French & Indian War, the American Revolution and as the birthplace of Pittsburgh through interactive exhibitions, life-like figures and artifacts.

The History Center and Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org .

