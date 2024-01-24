Local

Heinz History Center will honor Black History Month with special programs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Heinz History Center will honor Black History Month with special programs

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center will honor Black History Month with special programs in February.

The programs will feature nationally acclaimed New York University professors and MacArthur fellows, according to a news release.

A variety of programs will be presented.

The film “Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People” will be shown virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The film is based on Deborah Willis, a photo historian, who will join the broadcast for discussion afterward. Willis is a MacArthur and Guggenheim fellow.

The 10th annual Black History Month Lecture will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the history center.

The lecture will be led by Dr. Nicole Fleetwood, an NYU professor and MacArthur fellow.

To purchase tickets for Black History Month programs, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pennsylvania state police searching for missing teenage siblings from Indiana County
  • Special needs student allegedly raped; grandma sues Pittsburgh Public Schools, popular coffee chain
  • Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting on South Side Slopes
  • VIDEO: ACLU calls on Pittsburgh Public Schools to cease summary citations for students
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read