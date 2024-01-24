PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center will honor Black History Month with special programs in February.

The programs will feature nationally acclaimed New York University professors and MacArthur fellows, according to a news release.

A variety of programs will be presented.

The film “Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People” will be shown virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The film is based on Deborah Willis, a photo historian, who will join the broadcast for discussion afterward. Willis is a MacArthur and Guggenheim fellow.

The 10th annual Black History Month Lecture will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the history center.

The lecture will be led by Dr. Nicole Fleetwood, an NYU professor and MacArthur fellow.

