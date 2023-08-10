Here’s the best times in Pittsburgh to see the Perseid meteor shower

PITTSBURGH — The Perseids meteor showers are increasing towards the peak, which is in the early morning hours on Sunday, August 13th.

With the peak of the Perseids meteor showers happening over the weekend, the Pittsburgh area will have a chance of thunderstorms Saturday evening ahead of the peak Sunday morning. Lingering clouds during the timeframe may obstruct the peak of the meteor show. However, the early morning hours on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12 should be mostly clear for viewing and a good time to catch a glimpse ahead of the peak Sunday morning.

Perseid meteor shower graphic

The current moon phase will also help with viewing conditions, the waning crescent moon provides a darker sky which is more ideal for spotting meteors as they increase ahead of the peak.

If storms move out in time early Sunday morning, visible meteors are expected to be at about 50-75 an hour.

