Here’s how Pennsylvania residents can enter lotteries to purchase limited-availability whiskeys

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), through its Limited-Release Lottery, will award lottery winners the opportunity to purchase limited-availability bourbons and whiskeys.

Residents and licensees will have until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8, to opt in to one or more of the lotteries. The drawing will be conducted the week of Aug. 11 and all registrants will be notified of the results in the following weeks.

This summer event features nine separate lotteries, including for Blanton Bourbons, Heaven Hill Heritage Collection Straight Corn Whiskey 20 Year Old 2023 Edition and Woodford Reserve Baccarat Edition Straight Bourbon.

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to Pennsylvania residents and licensees age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and a FWGS store address at registration.

Click here to register or to see all the products in the lotteries.

