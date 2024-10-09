Here’s how UPMC Children’s Hospital did in latest U.S. News ranking

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is one of the top 10 pediatric hospitals in the country for endocrinology and pulmonary and lung surgery, according to U.S. News and World Report’s latest rankings. It fell out of the top 10 Honor Roll overall but remained one of the best in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Lawrenceville hospital ranked No. 3 in the Mid-Atlantic Region just behind Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. — both in the U.S. News and World Report top 10 in the country — and tied with New York-Presbyterian Children’s Hospital-Columbia in New York City and Cornell and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.

It was the first time in two years that U.S. News and World Report had done the children’s hospital rankings and also the first time it didn’t assign a specific ranking No. 1-10 to the top 10. UPMC Children’s Hospital had been in the top 10 the last time the list was published in 2023.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group