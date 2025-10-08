Here’s how UPMC Children’s Hospital did in latest U.S. News ranking

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was ranked No. 2 in the nation in the treatment of pediatric diabetes and endocrinology and in the top 10 in two other specialties by the U.S. News and World Report’s annual ranking of children’s hospitals.

The 2025-26 U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll and speciality rankings were published Tuesday online by the magazine. UPMC Children’s Hospital was ranked second in Pennsylvania and third in the mid-Atlantic; Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 1 in the mid-Atlantic, also being named in the top 10 nationwide.

UPMC Children’s Hospital’s 11 national rankings were the same as Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and other hospitals.

