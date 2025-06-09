Here’s a look at concession prices at Oakmont Country Club during the U.S. Open

We’re getting our first look at the concession prices at Oakmont Country Club for the U.S. Open.

>>> 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club: What you need to know

Fans will have access to breakfast and lunch foods, as well as an assortment of snacks and alcoholic beverages.

The prices of snacks, which include soft pretzels, Kind Bars, Uncrustables, and more, range from $3.49 to 7.49.

Breakfast foods cost as little as $1.95 for a banana or up to $7.95 for a sandwich.

The favorites section of the concessions menu highlights some Pennsylvania favorites — a Philly Cheesesteak and Martin Potato Rolls for most of the buns.

This section of the menu also includes a cheeseburger, Italian sausage, hot dogs, a turkey sandwich, a veggie wrap and a Caesar salad. The prices range from $9.95 to $13.95.

There are several beer and seltzer options to choose from. The U.S. Open’s official beer is a Corona Premier ($11.95) and the official cocktail is a Canned Lemon Wedge by Dewar’s ($13.95). The concessions stand also serves White Claw, Corona Extra, Modelo and Miller Light.

For non alcoholic options, fans can get water, Gatorade or assorted soft drinks, all below $6.

Fans are allowed to bring an empty water bottle into the course. There will be places to fill them up.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group