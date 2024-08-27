Here’s what Duquesne Light is looking for with headquarters search

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Co. continues to look for a potential new headquarters location in or near downtown Pittsburgh.

The utility company confirmed to the Business Times in March that it was looking for new office space beyond its longtime headquarters at 411 Seventh Ave. It told the Business Times on Monday that it was looking for about 100,000 square feet.

“In recent months, Duquesne Light Co. has been evaluating our long-term workspace needs and reviewing various options for a headquarters location in and around downtown Pittsburgh,” the company said. “Currently, DLC has 132,000 square feet in the Chamber of Commerce Building.”

