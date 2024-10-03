Here’s what UPMC’s plans to take over several MedExpress urgent cares mean for you

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 heard mixed reactions to the news that UPMC plans to take over several MedExpress Urgent Cares in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Carol.

“The fact it’s going to be a UPMC thing, I mean, I’m sorry, that turns my stomach,” said Randy LeMasters.

>> UPMC plans to buy multiple MedExpress urgent care locations in 2025

UPMC said wants to make access to care outside of the emergency room more convenient and less costly, especially for vulnerable populations. More services will be provided, too, such as radiology and orthopedics.

MedExpress said it is a joint venture with GoHealth Urgent Care, which will continue high-quality care.

However, some people who use MedExpress are against it.

“I guess I’m not surprised because they seem to be taking over everything,” said LeMasters. “They have all the monopolies on the hospitals. I think it’s sad. We need urgent care centers but to see that they are taking over them is crazy,” said LeMasters.

The transitions will start next spring.

Channel 11 asked UPMC how this will impact patients’ insurance and UPMC said it will accept most major insurance including Highmark, Aetna, Cigna and United Healthcare plus Medicare and Medicaid.

Channel 11 also asked UPMC how this affects staffing at the clinics.

“That’s a really good question because that’s a lot of local people who have been with that company for some time,” said LeMasters.

UPMC said their goal is for everyone to have an opportunity in a similar or bigger capacity. At this time, Channel 11 hasn’t been told exactly which MedExpress locations will be impacted.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group