Satellite election office to open for several days at Soldiers and Sailors

PITTSBURGH — A satellite election office will open for several days at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland.

From Tuesday, Oct. 15 through Thursday, Oct. 17, voters can register to vote, apply for a mail-in ballot and vote it on the spot at Soldiers and Sailors. Voters can also take a mail-in ballot home and return it at a later date, as well as return a completed mail-in ballot.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be satellite election offices at CCAC-Homewood, North Park, South Park and the County Office Building for the weekends of Oct. 19 and 20 and Oct. 26 and 27. Those offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote is on Oct. 21. People can check their voter registration status here and register to vote here.

