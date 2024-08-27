HersheyPark adding Twizzlers themed attraction in 2025

Pennsylvania’s largest amusement park is adding a new attraction in 2025.

Hersheypark is adding the Twizzlers Twisted Gravity attraction when it opens the park next year. In the just over minute-long experiences, riders will ascend 137 feet, then defy gravity and reach speeds of 68 miles per hour while hitting zero G moments while swinging above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of the park.

This attraction will be the newest candy to join the park’s iconic skyline.

“Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will provide our guests with the best of both worlds - the ultimate thrills and never-before-seen views of our Park’s beautiful 121 acres as they soar to a record-breaking height and leave gravity behind,” said Vikki Hultquist, vice president of Hersheypark & entertainment operations.

Once it debuts, the ride will be open for all four seasons, weather permitting. Click here to learn more.

