Hidden Valley Resort to open for winter season on Friday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Hidden Valley Resort Snow Hidden Valley Resort in Western Pennsylvania fired up snowmaking Tuesday night. (HLEWIS)

HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. — Hidden Valley Resort will open for the winter season this Friday, Dec. 22.

The resort will open at 10 a.m. Friday, with opening day activities planned for skiers and snowboarders.

The Rambler, Riviera, Continental and Bobcat slopes will be open for the weekend. Opening day celebrations include a first chair banner break, a DJ and complimentary hot chocolate, cookies and granola bars while supplies last.

The resort is operating on holiday hours until Jan. 2.

Holiday hours are:

Dec. 22, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024
Fri., Dec. 22 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 23 | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 24 | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 25 | 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 26 - Fri., Dec. 29 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 30 - Sun., Dec. 31 | 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 1 | 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

