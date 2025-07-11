High heat, humidity on the way for Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Gear up for heat and humidity as you head outdoors Saturday.

Temperatures will climb near 90 degrees, and the heat index will push into the mid-90s. Stay hydrated and find cooler spots to give yourself a break, and don’t forget your pets.

Temperatures near 90 can make pavement temperatures climb well over 100 degrees, making it dangerous. A stray shower may help cool you off, but most of the day will be dry.

Sunday brings a better chance for showers and storms, along with the threat of heavy downpours and damaging winds. Right now, widespread severe weather is not expected, but severe watches and warnings could be issued, so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you for the latest updates.

