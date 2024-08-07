Highmark to host free dental clinic for at-risk children in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Highmark Wholecare is hosting another free dental clinic for at-risk children and their families.

Highmark is teaming up with United Concordia Dental to provide free dental exams through the Healthy Smiles for Miles statewide mobile dental tour.

According to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, children from low-income families have twice the risk of tooth decay than kids from higher-income families. Highmark uses these free events as a tool to remove barriers to care and encourage regular dental hygiene.

The clinic takes place Thursday at the East End Cooperative Ministry from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The free services include preventative exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and dental sealants. The event is specific to Highmark Wholecare members.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group