Hinson, Lowe lead Pitt to triumphant bounce-back win over Duke, 80-76

DURHAM, N.C. — This story originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers had something to prove on Saturday night.

The team had lost four of its last five and just 11 days prior, had fallen to this same Duke team — the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils — by more than 20 points at home.

Saturday night, Pitt wasn’t going to let that happen again. Capel wasn’t going to let that happen again. Not in the stadium in which he played and coached for a large portion of his career.

Click here to read the full story from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group