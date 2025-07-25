Historic Beltzhoover school becoming affordable apartments for seniors

PITTSBURGH — An old school in Pittsburgh is seeing a transformation.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the renovation of the former Beltzhoover Elementary School, which has been vacant for years.

The building will become the Dr. Louis A. Venson Senior Lofts, named after a local educator and public servant.

The Senior Lofts will have 39 modern and affordable apartments for people aged 55 and older.

“When this project is complete, hopefully we’ll all be back again for a ribbon cutting, and we will be celebrating that our seniors have a safe, dignified and affordable place to call home,” said Quianna Wasler, chief housing officer for the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh.

There will be shared space for community meals and gatherings, as well as support services.

