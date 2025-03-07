‘It’s really sad’ Butler County community reacts to indefinite closure of historic business

SAXONBURG, Pa. — The iconic Hotel Saxonburg has been greeting visitors since 1832 and has been around as long as the town.

“Saxonburg is full of history and its full of tradition,” said Malinda Berzonski, the owner of Saxonburg Coffee & Tea. “Hotel Saxonburg is a tradition of Saxonburg.”

It’s been a staple for generations. For 193 years, many diners and hotel guests from all over have passed through, including President Woodrow Wilson. Mr. Rogers was also a regular.

However, the business is closed until further notice. The owners shared a post on social media saying the decision has been made to cease operations due to health issues, rising costs of food and growing expenses associated with maintaining our beloved historic building.

“It’s really sad. It’s been part of the community for so many years,” said Megan Halstad, the owner of Megan’s Mainstreet Bake Shop.

Megan Halstad said she has a lot of great memories working at the hotel.

“I learned a lot working there. The executive chef at the time taught me everything about being in the kitchen,” said Halstad.

It’s a well-known landmark and the oldest continually operating restaurant and bar in Butler County. Local business owners said the closure hits close to home.

“It’s important for the community to keep those older traditions alive. We are in a small town and community-oriented. I think the hotel and other small businesses have supported each other to keep the community going,” said Berzonski.

The Saxonburg borough manager Steven May said he hopes the tradition continues.

“Inside the building, the upstairs is decorated in the old-style fashion. It’s really a beautiful building and we are looking forward to new ownership coming in,” said Steven May.

What’s next for this building when it’s sold and under new ownership? May said since the building is historic, the outside structure has to stay the same, but the inside can really be anything. Many locals hope it remains a hotel bar and restaurant.

