Historic mansion destroyed in overnight fire in West Virginia

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — A fire destroyed a historic mansion overnight in West Virginia.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that no one was injured in the fire at Aspen Manor in Wellsburg.

According to the Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Brinker Road just after midnight.

Crews found the former Vancroft Mansion engulfed in flames.

Multiple agencies from other surrounding counties were called to assist because of a lack of water in nearby hydrants. Water also had to be relayed from the Ohio River and a hydrant on 12th Street.

WTOV reports that the fire’s cause is not currently known.

