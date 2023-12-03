Holiday light display for local non-profit returns to North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A spectacular light display that raises money for the non-profit, Jamie’s Dream Team, returned to North Huntingdon.

Jamie’s Dream Team is an organization that makes dreams come true for people who are terminally ill. People who come to visit the display leave donations.

The light display is at Markvue Manor at 1907 Bernice Drive. The lights move in sync with Christmas music. The display gets bigger every year with flames and moving trains being included in this year’s setup.

Santa visited the display on Saturday and gave gifts to kids who stopped by. The Grinch came with him and managed to avoid stealing those presents.

The lights are on every night through New Year’s Day.

