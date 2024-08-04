Local

Home demolished after partially collapsing in North Braddock

By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A home crumbling to pieces sent neighbors evacuating in North Braddock.

PHOTOS: Home demolished after partially collapsing in North Braddock

Hours later, an emergency demolition was needed just to keep the area safe.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with community officials to learn more about the process. Tune into 11 News to learn why the collapse is part of a bigger problem in the community.

