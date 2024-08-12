Homestead business damaged when van that lost its breaks rams into building

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A Homestead business sustained damage on Monday morning when a van lost its breaks.

First responders were sent to the area of East 8th Avenue and Ann Street around 9:10 a.m.

A fire official tells Channel 11 that the van was coming down the hill on Ann Street when it lost its breaks, hitting another car in the intersection and then ramming into the front of Jack’s Smoke Shope and More.

No one was inside the store at the time of the crash. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group