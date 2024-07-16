Hot, humid with scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Another hot and humid day will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area today.

A few morning showers and storms are possible. Strong storms during the afternoon could produce damaging wind, large hail, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes. The best chance for severe weather is after 2 p.m. through the evening hours. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for any alerts or warnings for your area.

Wednesday will bring another round of showers and storms before less humid air moves in for the remainder of the week. Storms on Wednesday should not be as strong as Tuesday’s storms but can still produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

