Hot, muggy start to week; storms likely in evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be a hot and muggy Monday, with highs approaching 90 degrees by late afternoon.

Showers and storms will develop later in the day in northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, then slide south into our area during the evening. Any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours. The best chance for severe weather is north of Pittsburgh.

Tuesday will be very warm and humid, with a few rounds of showers and storms possible throughout the day and evening. Gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible with these storms.

Cooler air will move in for the middle of the week, but we will have to watch Debby’s track to see how it will impact rain chances later in the week.

