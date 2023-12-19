Hot pot, Korean BBQ restaurant to open in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A popular restaurant chain will open a location in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

SouthSide Works announced Tuesday that it’s leasing space on East Carson Street to TOP POT Hotpot & Korean BBQ. The restaurant will open sometime in 2024.

TOP POT combines Chinese hot pot and Korean BBQ for a unique experience that caters to all sorts of diners.

The restaurant joins others that recently opened in Southside Works, like Kura Revolving Sushi bar and Jeni’s Ice Cream.

“TOP POT Hotpot & Korean BBQ joins a hand selected roster of distinct, best-in-class culinary experiences bringing new excitement to SouthSide Works,” said Jonathan Reeser, a partner with SomeraRoad, the company that owns SouthSide Works.

