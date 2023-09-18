Revolving sushi bar opens in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Southside Works is now the home to a new sushi restaurant in Pittsburgh.

“Kura Sushi USA” is a revolving sushi bar that opened on Sunday.

The popular Japanese concept brings plates of sushi and other dishes along a conveyor belt to guests.

People eating can choose what they want from the belt or order from a tablet.

Kura Sushi will be open seven days a week.

