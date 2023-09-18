Revolving sushi bar opens in Pittsburgh’s South Side

PITTSBURGH — Southside Works is now the home to a new sushi restaurant in Pittsburgh.
“Kura Sushi USA” is a revolving sushi bar that opened on Sunday.
The popular Japanese concept brings plates of sushi and other dishes along a conveyor belt to guests.
People eating can choose what they want from the belt or order from a tablet.
Kura Sushi will be open seven days a week.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group