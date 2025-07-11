Hot with plenty of humidity with spotty showers possible in some spots

PITTSBURGH — It’s another toasty day with plenty of humidity in the air. Spotty thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon, although the coverage of any rain looks to stay very isolated.

Tonight will be quiet and warm again, with overnight lows only dipping near 70. A stray shower or storms can’t be ruled out Saturday, but little to no lift means most areas won’t see rain. The bigger impact will come from the heat with heat indices as high as the mid-90s during the afternoon.

A different story comes on Sunday with an incoming cold front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, a few of which may be strong. Damaging winds and very heavy rain will be the primary impacts, so stay weather aware.

The front will take its time moving east, so a few showers may linger Monday, but a drying trend is expected as we approach Tuesday.

