House Committee on Homeland Security members tour site of Trump rally after assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — Channel 11 was there as bipartisan House Committee on Homeland Security members toured the site of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show.

They even got on the roof where authorities say Thomas Crooks tried to assassinate Trump.

On 11 News at 6, what one lawmaker found on the roof where Crooks opened fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group