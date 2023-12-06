Local

House destroyed in late night fire in New Brighton

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A house was destroyed in a late night fire in New Brighton.

According to Beaver County 911, the fire started in the 700 block of 10th Avenue at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Conway Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook said the fire was knocked down quickly.

No one was hurt in the blaze, officials said.

