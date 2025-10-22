‘How many more?’ Community calls for end to gun violence at vigil for activist killed in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Hundreds gathered to remember and honor the life of Gevod Tyson in Aliquippa, Tuesday.

The youth sports volunteer and anti-violence activist was shot and killed last week during a custody dispute.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man shot in Aliquippa dies at hospital; suspect charged with homicide

He was honored at Friday’s Aliquippa football game but Tuesday was a chance for others to gather and grieve together.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Aliquippa community remembers activist, youth basketball coach who was killed in shooting

“How many more mothers have to grieve and mourn? How many more parents? How many more? At what point does it stop?” one man said.

“He wanted peace,” Gevod’s grandmother said to hundreds assembled.

Many held balloons in Aliquippa black and red or purple and black, the colors of Gevod’s favorite football team the Baltimore Ravens.

Several people spoke about Gevod. His activism was a frequent topic.

“He preached it ‘til the day he left this earth. He put down the guns. He meant that and he did that,” his father Gerode Carry said.

Channel 11 asked Carry about his son and the impact he had.

“It melts your heart. It’s your kid, you want to hear positive stuff. It’s not just people in this community. I got calls from all over. He did an amazing job connecting with the world,” he said.

Gerode is planning to add Gevod’s name to a wall of fame he has inside a building in town.

In the meantime, he and others are vowing to carry on in Gevod’s name.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to honor his legacy,” he said.

“If you want to do something for Voddy, if you want to support his memory and legacy, change your life. Do something better.”

There is a march scheduled in Gevod’s honor sponsored by his graduating class. It’s scheduled for Saturday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The march will start at the Aliquippa AutoZone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group