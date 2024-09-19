Local

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting annual cat Spay-A-Thon

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual cat Spay-A-Thon next week.

The Spay-A-Thon, which provides free spay/neuter surgery, rabies vaccine, FVRCP vaccine, flea prevention and ear tip to community cats, lasts 24 hours starting at 6 a.m. on Sept. 23.

This is the seventh year of the event, which has a goal of spaying/neutering 500 cats in 24 hours.

Without medical intervention, this same cat population would grow to over 33,000 in two years and over one million cats in just four years, HARP said.

