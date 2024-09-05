Local

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offering free microchips for pets

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting a free microchipping event to ensure the safety and security of local pets.

The event will be on Monday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at HARP’s East Side location on Hamilton Avenue.

This event showcases HARP’s participation in the “Return to Home Challenge,” sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society. The RTH Challenge aims to highlight and promote innovative strategies to help lost and stray animals find their way back to their loving families throughout September.

In addition to free microchipping, the event will also offer low-cost vaccines.

Additional information about microchipping can be found online here. All of HARP’s adoptable animals are microchipped.

