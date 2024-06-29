Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh offers tips to keep pets safe during Fourth of July

PITTSBURGH — As 4th of July festivities get underway, officials with local animal shelters are encouraging people to take steps to keep their pets safe.

Fireworks, busy parades and community get-togethers can pose risks to pets, so the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) put together some tips and precautions pet owners can take during these festivities.

ACTIVITY : HARP suggests getting your pet tired by the time fireworks light up the sky. Officials say a tired pet may be calmer and display less anxiety during the noisy festivities.

: HARP suggests getting your pet tired by the time fireworks light up the sky. Officials say a tired pet may be calmer and display less anxiety during the noisy festivities. PROPER IDENTIFICATION : Since these noisy events can startle pets and cause them to run away in fear, it’s important to have proper identification. Make sure your pet’s ID tag includes their name and your contact information so they can be returned as quickly as possible.

: Since these noisy events can startle pets and cause them to run away in fear, it’s important to have proper identification. Make sure your pet’s ID tag includes their name and your contact information so they can be returned as quickly as possible. FIND A SAFE PLACE : Having a safe spot for your pets will help them feel more at ease, especially if you plan to have people over or live in an area where fireworks will go off. The flurry of activity can stress even the most friendly of pets, so HARP suggests creating a safe room or crating your pet with their favorite toys to keep them occupied.

: Having a safe spot for your pets will help them feel more at ease, especially if you plan to have people over or live in an area where fireworks will go off. The flurry of activity can stress even the most friendly of pets, so HARP suggests creating a safe room or crating your pet with their favorite toys to keep them occupied. CONSIDER CALMING MEDICATIONS: For some animals, medications are a useful tool to help decrease stress and anxiety. There are also non-pharmaceutical products like calming coats that pet owners should consider. HARP encourages consulting with a vet about medications and strategies to help keep your pet calm.

