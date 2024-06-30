Humidity decreases Sunday evening, pleasant start to work week expected

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful conditions this evening, expect decreasing humidity tonight with much cooler marks. Lows will fall to the 50s.

Pleasant weather will kick off the work week, sunny with highs in the mid-70s on Monday. Still comfortable sleeping weather again Monday night. Temperatures take a jump Tuesday back to average in the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. The warming trend continues Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity increases Wednesday with the chance of storms possible by the evening and into the Fourth of July.

